Business Vietnamese Consumer Rights Day to promote protection of buyers in e-commerce The Vietnamese Consumer Rights Day will be held this year under the theme “Protecting consumers in e-commerce,” according to a plan by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Private-equity banks cushion market Private-equity bank shares have performed well amid fears of COVID-19 in the last five weeks.

Business Cement producers face multiple problems Cement producers in Vietnam are facing a double challenge with domestic demand falling due to a slowdown in the property market and delays in transport infrastructure works and exports declining due to the COVID-19 epidemic.