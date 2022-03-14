Business Many factors support industrial real estate market’s growth: Experts The industrial real estate market is expected to boom thanks to good signs in foreign direct investment (FDI) and the resumption of international flights, predicted experts from Savills Vietnam.

Business Gov’t approves draft resolution on environmental protection tax on petrol The Government has passed a draft resolution on the environmental protection tax rates on gasoline, oil and lubricants, which will be submitted to the the National Assembly Standing Committee for approval on March 14.

Business Up to 83.3 percent of FAST500 firms optimistic about 2022 outlook Some 83.3 percent of the 500 fastest-growing companies in Vietnam (FAST500) are optimistic about the outlook and growth opportunities of the domestic market this year, given that the economy is on course to recover to the pre-pandemic level, according a recent survey conducted by Vietnam Report.