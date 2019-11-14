Business Hoa Binh introduces safe farm produce in Hanoi A fair introducing citrus fruits and safe agricultural products from the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh kicked off at Big C Thang Long supermarket in Hanoi on November 14.

Business Vietnam, Netherlands boost cooperation in agriculture Vietnam and the Netherlands are natural partners in agriculture, especially hi-tech agriculture, since they have complementary strengths, experts told a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on November 14.

Business Vietnam, Russia seek stronger economic, trade cooperation The Vietnam-Russia Interregional Business Forum and the Expo Russia-Vietnam 2019 officially kicked off at the National Exhibition Construction Centre in Hanoi on November 14.

Business Food producers urged to make efforts to boost exports Vietnamese food producers need to improve quality, adopt international standards and overcome trade barriers in other countries to boost exports, the Vietnam Food Forum heard in Ho Chi Minh City on November 13.