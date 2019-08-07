Along with Van Phuc silk village, Bat Trang pottery village in Gia Lam district, Hanoi has been designated to become one of signature destinations of the capital city’s trade village tourism development plan. However, more efforts needed to be done to make it more attractive to tourists.

Due to the boom of market development, visitors can hardly find products by the village’s artisans. Given that, local authorities are screening to choose some standardised shopping facilities to serve tourists.

According to Hoang The Vinh, a veteran tour guide, visitors to Bat Trang are mainly from Asian countries, a few of whom being domestic tourists.

Currently, Bat Trang has over 200 businesses and more than 1,000 local pottery makers. It has also become an ideal shopping destination for visitors.

The recognition of Bat Trang as a tourist site is expected to give a boost to local tourism development. This also requires a shared responsibility by both authorities and people to make Bat Trang become a pride of the capital city.-VNA