The exhibition features 60 photos by Thiery Beyne, a French photographer who lived in Vietnam for seven years, and a number of black & white shots taken by late French photographer Jean-Michel Nicolau.

Also on display are portraits of 11 Vietnamese women from all walks of life, by French journalist Sabrina Rouille, as well as working tools, clothing, and brocade items.



The exhibition was co-organised by the Vietnam - Loire - Atlantique Friendship Association and Nantes city hall. It is part of the former’s ongoing festival to mark the 50th anniversary of Vietnam - France diplomatic relations.



Founded in 1964 by Vietnamese alumni and local people in Loire - Atlantique, the Association aims to promote solidarity with Vietnam and introduce the country to people and Vietnamese expats in France. Its activities cover art-cultural events and fundraising campaigns for charity work./.

VNA