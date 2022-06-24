Culture - Sports Red Dao people preserving beauty of traditional outfits The traditional outfits of ethnic minority people are part of their unique cultural beauty. While some have been lost as modernity takes hold, the Red Dao people in Luc Yen district in Yen Bai province have preserved their traditional outfits along with their cultural beauty and customs.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Stamp Exhibition kicks off A total of 120 postage stamp collections and 500 stamp frames are on display at the 2020 Vietnam Stamp Exhibition (Vietstampex 2020), the biggest of its kind in the country to date which began in Hanoi on June 24.