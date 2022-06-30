Ambassador of Vietnam to Belgium and Luxembourg and head of the Vietnamese Mission to the EU Nguyen Van Thao (left) presents the trophy to the winner of the Vietnam Ambassador’s Cup 2022. (Photo: VNA)



Brussels (VNA) – Belgian and Vietnamese non-professional golfers have competed in the Vietnam Ambassador’s Cup 2022, the ninth event of its kind to raise funds for Agent Orange/Dioxin victims in Vietnam.



The friendly tournament was organised by the Embassy of Vietnam in Belgium and Luxembourg and the Vietnamese Mission to the EU in collaboration with Chris Geyskens, a nearly-80-year-old entrepreneur and Chairwoman of the Belgium chapter of the Hoi An – Vietnam Association of AO/Dioxin Victims on June 29.



It brought together 80 Belgian entrepreneurs and ambassadors to various countries, including Bhutan, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia and Myanmar, and for the first time 50 Vietnamese golfers from the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association and Royal Golf Club.



It also provided a chance for the entrepreneurs and diplomats to meet and explore business and investment opportunities in Vietnam



The event collected nearly 11,000 EUR (11,456 USD), the highest sum ever raised, which will be used to support care centres, award scholarships and build houses for AO/Dioxin victims.



Speaking at the event, Ambassador of Vietnam to Belgium and Luxembourg and head of the Vietnamese Mission to the EU Nguyen Van Thao thanked Geyskens for her enthusiastic efforts to organise the tournament and raise funds for AO/Dioxin victims.

He said the event once again demonstrates the friendship between Vietnam and Belgium, and the EU.



Launched in 2013, the Vietnam Ambassador’s Cup has so far raised around 1.2 billion VND (51,579 USD)./.