A highlight of the series was the launch of a book featuring 48 articles by the late President, which was collected and compiled by Indian historian Vijay Prashad. The book has so far been published in English, French, and Dutch.

A seminar on the President’s life and career also took place, during which Phan Ngoc Lan, a Vietnamese expat in Belgium, told anecdotes about the Vietnamese hero of national liberation and great man of culture.

The event saw the attendance of representatives of the embassies of Laos, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua in Belgium and the EU as well as of a number of workers' parties in Europe.

During the two-day course of the festival on September 17 and 18, the Vietnamese embassy also showcased photos on Vietnam’s liberation and construction causes and introduced the nation’s culture, cuisine, tourism.

This year, the festival attracted nearly 20,000 visitors./.

VNA