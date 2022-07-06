Vietnamese, Belgian parliamentarians seek to boost relations
The meeting between the Vietnam - Belgium and Belgium - Vietnam parliamentary friendship groups in Brussels on July 5 (Photo: VNA)Brussels (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnam - Belgium Parliamentary Friendship Group is paying a four-day working visit to the European country during which the two sides will share lawmaking experience and discuss scientists' role in legislative activities.
The delegation, led by Nguyen Van Hien - Chairman of the group and Director of the National Assembly Standing Committee’s Institute for Legislative Studies, had a meeting with members of the Belgium - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group in Brussels on July 5.
Andries Gryffroy, First Vice President of the Belgian Senate and Chairman of the Belgium - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group, said the visit will help intensify cooperation between the two parliaments as well as the two parliamentary friendship groups.
The host official called on both sides to increase all-level mutual visits in the time ahead.
On this occasion, Hien invited leaders of the Belgian parliament and Gryffroy to visit Vietnam.
He also asked for close coordination to promote Belgium’s ratification of the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
The Parliament of Flanders region was the first to ratify the EVIPA among the six parliaments of Belgium that need to adopt this deal under this country’s Constitution.
During their trip until July 8, the Vietnamese delegation will also pay a courtesy call to President of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives Eliane Tillieux and have meetings with some agencies and institutes of the Belgium parliament and government./.