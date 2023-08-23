Welcoming the Belgian Senate delegation, Vice Chairman of the Quang Tri Provincial People's Committee, Hoang Nam, thanked Belgium for practical and effective help and support for the province, especially projects to support local Agent Orange/dioxin victims and landmine clearing.

Expressing her pleasure to visit Quang Tri, President D'Hose said, this is a good opportunity for Belgian senators to witness the outcomes of projects that her country supports for the province.

The Kingdom of Belgium will continue to support the Vietnamese government’s efforts in overcoming consequences of Agent Orange, providing more aid packages and projects to help Agent Orange victims in the country in general and Quang Tri in particular, she noted./.

VNA