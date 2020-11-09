Environment Tropical depression grows into storm Etau A tropical depression has strengthened into a tropical storm named Etau, the 12th in the East Sea this year, and is moving west towards the central coast of Vietnam.

Environment Environmental protection must be at core of socio-economic development targets: experts Predictions on the intensity and impacts of environmental issues on various socio-economic aspects must be highlighted in the draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress, said deputy head of the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) Nguyen Hung Thinh.

Environment Coastal provinces urged to brace for Storm Atsani The Central Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention and Control on November 6 asked committees of disaster prevention and control and search and rescue of coastal provinces from Quang Ninh and Phu Yen to brace for Atsani storm.

Environment Webinar discusses fate of Mekong River PanNature, a Vietnamese not-for-profit organisation, in collaboration with the Mekong Community Institute of Thailand (MCI) and the NGO Forum on Cambodia, organised a webinar themed “The Fate of the Mekong River: Current Development and Future Perspectives” on November 5 within the framework of the ASEAN People’s Forum 2020.