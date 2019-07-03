Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre will invest more than 2.5 trillion VND (107.5 million USD) by 2030 to develop key aquatic species like black tiger shrimp, white-legged shrimp and tra fish, according to the provincial People’s Committee.Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee said of the sum, over 1.89 trillion VND (81.3 million USD) would come from the province’s budget and the remaining from other sources.Ben Tre plans to expand farming of key aquatic species to 37,000ha and their annual output to 402,870 tonnes by 2030.The plan envisages farming black tiger shrimp on 22,500ha, white-legged shrimp on 13,500ha and tra fish on 1,000ha by that year.It aims to increase export of seafood to 200 million USD a year by 2030 from 90 million USD in 2020.The plan envisages 70 percent of shrimp farming households becoming members of cooperatives or cooperative groups that are part of the value chain to stabilise production and demand.Lap said to meet the targets the focus would be on infrastructure for aquaculture, improving the quality of broodstock and expanding the use of advanced farming techniques.The province would expand models that use advanced farming techniques to increase yields and quality, adapt to climate change and protect the environment, he said.The farming models breed shrimp and tra fish based on good agricultural practices (GAP) standards like VietGAP, globalGAP and organic standards.The province is soliciting investment in five or six more seafood processing plants, including two to four shrimp processing plants by 3030.There are 11 plants for processing tra fish and clams for export but none to process shrimp.Lap said the province would invest in irrigation systems for concentrated shrimp farming areas, especially in the coastal districts of Ba Tri, Binh Dai and Thanh Phu.These districts have large shrimp – rice and shrimp – forest farming areas.The provincial People’s Committee has tasked the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development with safeguarding the environment in concentrated shrimp farming areas.It has ordered the department and other agencies to ensure localities develop farming of key aquatic species in accordance with zoning plans and their conditions.Ben Tre has turned more than 10,000ha of infertile rice fields in places affected by saltwater intrusion into aquaculture areas, orchards growing high-value fruits and areas used for non-farming purposes.The province is one of the hardest hit in the delta by climate change and rising sea levels.-VNA