Business Automobile sales up 11 percent in February The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) reported on March 11 that its members sold 17,616 vehicles in February, a month-on-month increase of 11 percent.

Business Wind power projects must obey power master plan: MoIT The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a document requiring the development of wind power projects to obey the National Electricity Development Master Plan.

Business Bac Giang eyes 1 billion USD in investment in 2020 The northern province of Bac Giang set a target of attracting 1 billion USD in both newly-registered and additional investment in 2020, Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Trinh Huu Thang has said.

Business Vietnamese Consumer Rights Day to promote protection of buyers in e-commerce The Vietnamese Consumer Rights Day will be held this year under the theme “Protecting consumers in e-commerce,” according to a plan by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).