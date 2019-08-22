At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) and the Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand) have signed a cooperation agreement.Under the document, the two sides will step up collaboration in such potential spheres as project sponsorship, client introduction and service supply to clients of each other, international payment and financial sponsorship.At the same time, they will exchange information about issues of their concern.Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Tanee Sangrat expressed his hope that the agreement will effectively materialise cooperation transactions between the two sides as soon as possible.The deal is also expected to help the two banks carry forward their strength, thus offering the best services to clients of both sides.BIDV is the first Vietnamese bank to sign a cooperation agreement with EXIM Thailand.-VNA