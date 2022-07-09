Business Infographic (interactive) CPI increases 2.44% in six months Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in the January – June period rose by 2.44% year-on-year while its core inflation edged up 1.25%, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported.

Business Recommendations put forward to boost Thailand-HCM City trade, investment A number of recommendations to boost trade and investment between Thailand and Ho Chi Minh City wer put forward at a forum held in the southern city on July 8.

Videos Vietnam pilots exporting passion fruits to China The General Administration of Customs of China has agreed to pilot import of Vietnamese passion fruits starting in July, making it the 10th Vietnamese fruit to be allowed to enter the Chinese market, reported the Plant Protection Department at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business PetroVietnam surpasses oil exploitation plan by 23 percent in H1 The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (known as PetroVietnam) pumped 5.48 million tonnes of crude oil in the first six months of this year, surpassing the set target by 23 percent.