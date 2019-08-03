Recent prolonged drought has caused serious water shortages for nearly 55,000 people in Binh Dinh province. The province has urged units to help affected people overcome the issue.

Prolonged drought in recent months has caused serious water shortages for more than 13,000 households with as many as 55,000 people in many localities in Binh Dinh.

Currently, thousands of households in Phuoc Thuan commune of Tuy Phuoc district and My Chanh commune of Phu My district have to travel miles to get water.

To cope with the situation, local authorities have supported water delivery from water supply plants to households. Each household will be provided from 50 litres of water a day. The province has also provided assistance for households to dig wells.-VNA