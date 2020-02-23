Binh Duong Int’l Women Cycling Tournament to begin next week
Japanese cyclists (front) lead the Binh Duong International Women’s Cycling Tournament - Biwase Cup 2019. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Binh Duong International Women Cycling Tournament – Biwase Cup 2020, the largest of its kind in Vietnam, will kick off in the southern province of Binh Duong on February 28.
The 10th edition of the tournament, which runs through March 8, will bring together local female cyclists from An Giang, Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Thap and Binh Duong as well as those from Japan, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and more.
Top Vietnamese cyclist Nguyen Thi That from An Giang province will compete in the race. She was the favourite to win the green jersey.
The event features ten stages with a total length of 1,051 km, the longest ever, running through Binh Duong New City, Dong Nai, Lam Dong, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan and Ba Ria-Vung Tau./.
