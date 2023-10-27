Sci-Tech Vietnam’s leading high-quality food testing laboratory opens The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have recently handed over equipment and officially opened a new laboratory at the Reference Testing and Agrifood Quality Consultancy (RETAQ) Centre, making it a leading food safety testing lab in the country.

Sci-Tech Vietnam aims high on semiconductors The launch of the Vietnam Semiconductor Innovation Network was big, but just the starting point of the country's ambition to stay at the forefront of the global chip supply chain.

Sci-Tech Vietnam, Poland strengthen cooperation in science The Vietnam Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, in collaboration with Poland’s University of Warsaw, organised a conference on scientific cooperation between Vietnam and Poland in Hanoi on November 6.

Sci-Tech Hanoi to host Asia Smart City Summit 2023 The Asia Smart City Summit 2023 is scheduled to be held in Hanoi from November 29-30, by the Hanoi Department of Information and Communications in collaboration with the Vietnam Software & IT Services Association.