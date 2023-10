Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Duong province Nguyen Van Loi speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

– Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Duong province Nguyen Van Loi has pledged all the best conditions possible to foreign investors so they can undertake long-term business effectively in the southern locality.During a local dialogue with Japanese firms on October 20, Loi asked the provincial People’s Committee to remove obstacles and take steps to improve the business environment and further accelerate administrative reforms.He wished that the Japanese enterprises would foster a spirit of mutually beneficial cooperation, partnering with Binh Duong to adopt new management models for green business, green technology and sustainable development. Additionally, there should be an emphasis on enhancing digital transformation to improve productivity.Binh Duong prioritises attracting investment to eco-friendly technology sectors that use less labour and create high added value. These include financial services, logistics, support industries, high-tech agriculture, and particularly the Science and Technology Industrial Park. The province wants diversified foreign investment sources from various markets and potential partners, with a particular focus on leading developed countries and multinational corporations that possess advanced technology and modern management practices.