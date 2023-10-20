Business Ample opportunity for Ben Tre to improve coconut value chain A seminar was held in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on October 20 to discuss developing a sustainable and safe coconut value chain to meet domestic consumption and export demand.

Videos Wood sector regaining footing as orders turn around Many wood businesses have received orders for the remaining months of this year after the protracted logjam, sending rosy signs to the Vietnamese timber industry.

Business EC delegation recognises Vietnam’s anti-IUU fishing efforts: official The inspection delegation from the European Commission (EC) acknowledged and highly evaluated Vietnam’s efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, especially the Government and Prime Minister’s political resolve and direction, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.

Business Quang Ninh facilitates trade via Hoanh Mo border gate Customs personnel at the Hoanh Mo border gate in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh had processed customs clearance procedures for 2,045 declarations for traded goods worth close to 63.38 million USD on the Vietnam Automated Cargo and Port Consolidated System (VNACCS/VCIS) as of September 28.