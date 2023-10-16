Binh Duong needs around 12,000 workers by year-end
The production of shoe components at a foreign-funded company in Tan Uyen town, Binh Duong province. (Photo: VNA)Binh Duong (VNA) – Enterprises in the southern province of Binh Duong are projected to recruit between 10,000-12,000 employees from now to the end of the year, with skilled and unskilled labourers accounting for about 70% of the total.
According to Pham Van Tuyen, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs, reports from some business associations and firms showed that they have secured new orders and production contracts for exports until the fourth quarter of 2023.
The worker recruitment needs in the final months of this year are primarily to supplement the shortage of human resources and, to a much lesser extent, to support the expansion of production.
Tuyen stated that the department is stepping up the organisation of job exchange platforms and providing labour advice.
It will also continue to develop a labour linkage plan with other provinces to facilitate the process of attracting workers from different regions, including those who have returned from working abroad. Additionally, there will be specific support policies to ensure job opportunities for labourers aged above 35 and migrant workers./.