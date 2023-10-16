Society Conference spotlights public governance’s role in socio-economic recovery The 29th General Assembly and the 68th Conference of the Eastern Regional Organisation for Public Administration (EROPA) are taking place in Hanoi on October 16-20, highlighting the role of public governance in socio-economic recovery and development towards sustainable development goals.

Society Central Highlands faces severe shortage of teachers The Central Highlands region is facing a severe shortage of teachers at all educational levels, seriously affecting the universalisation of education for local people, especially ethnic minority people.

Society Exhibition on Vietnam in France promotes bilateral friendship An exhibition on Vietnam was held in Voves city in France’s Eure-et-Loir region on October 14 as part of the annual activities of the France-Vietnam Friendship Association (FVFA).

Society “Vietnamese Bookcase” presented to Swiss students​ The Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT) under the Vietnam National University- HCM City on October 15 hosted a ceremony to present a "Vietnamese Bookcase" and a collection of cultural and historical items from Vietnam to the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW).