The train carries goods from Binh Duong to China (Photo: baobinhduong.vn)

– Authorities of southern Binh Duong province and the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) held a ceremony on September 27 to launch an international multimodal train transporting goods from Song Than station to China.



The train consists of 19 carriages carrying about 500 tonnes of tapioca starch. It departed from Song Than station and is scheduled to arrive in Putian, Zhengzhou in the Chinese province of Henan on October 5.



It marked the first time the station has been involved in the local export-import activities.



Speaking at the event, Director of Binh Duong provincial Customs Department Nguyen Tran Hieu said Binh Duong has risen to the third place nationwide in terms of exports-imports, about 40% of which has been with China, mostly via waterway and partly by road.



Last year, Song Than station handled over 1.6 million tonnes of goods, mostly electronic equipment, automobiles, food, raw materials for production, and products manufactured for industrial zones in Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Ho Chi Minh City.



Chairman of the VNR Board of Members Dang Sy Manh said during the 2025-2030 period, Song Than station is expected to handle 3.5 million tonnes per year, becoming a major cargo hub in Vietnam's railway system.



Once the infrastructure for international multimodal transport are completed, the VNR will offer daily freight train services and provide comprehensive export and import cargo services for customers in Binh Duong and adjacent provinces, he said./.