Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A leader of the Hanoi Railway Transport JSC (Haraco) has said that the company will operate additional train services on the Hanoi - Hai Phong route during the National Day (September 2) holiday from September 1 - 4.



Passengers who purchase monthly tickets will have unlimited travel on trains for a month, and can use all types of seats on the train. Tickets could be bought via train stations, authorised ticket agents nationwide, the hotline 1900.0109, the e-ticket website: dsvn.vn, and various apps like VnPay, Momo, Vimo, Viettel Pay and Internet Banking.



Meanwhile, a leader of the Saigon Railway Transport JSC announced a demand stimulation programme with 9,000 tickets at a 30% discount on trains along the north-south route, from August 21-30 and September 5-30.



Tickets will be open for purchase from August 15 till September 27. /.

VNA