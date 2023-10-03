Business Industrial parks in Tien Giang province lure 109 projects The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang attracted two new projects to its industrial parks in the first nine months of this year, with total registered capital of 12 million USD and 220 billion VND (over 9 million USD).

Business Petrovietnam works hard to maintain oil output The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) is comprehensively implementing a series of solutions to maintain its output of oil and gas in the face of various challenges.

Business Gov't proposes to continue 2% interest rate support policy The Government has put forward a proposal to continue with the 2% interest rate support policy for enterprises, cooperatives, and business households, at a recent meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee.

Business Deposit interest rates anchored at low levels Going against the usual rule of gradual increases in the last months of a year, deposit interest rates in most banks are anchored at low levels, and even some continue to decrease.