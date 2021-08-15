Business PM orders law revision to solve difficulties in investment, business Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent a dispatch to several ministers, ordering a revision of laws to address difficulties in investment and business amidst complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A video conference has been held between the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (IDEA)'s Centre of Information and Digital Technology (CID) and global payment technology company VISA to discuss cashless payment solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

By issuing stock dividends and private offering from equity and issuing stocks for foreign investors, Vietnam Prosperity Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) is expected to raise its charter capital to 75 trillion VND (3.3 billion USD).