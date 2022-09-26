The Binh Duong delegation takes group photo with staff of Vietnamese Embassy in India. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – A delegation from the southern province of Binh Duong led by Nguyen Hoang Thao, permanent deputy secretary of the provincial Party Committee, paid a working visit to India from September 24 to 25.



The delegation had meetings with Tata Coffee Group about opportunities to expand production and business, the Indian Importers Chamber of Commerce and Industries (IICCI) and Chief Executive Officer Clubs (CEO Clubs) on mechanisms and policies related to trade and investment in Binh Duong province.



During the meetings, they exchanged information on Vietnam’s investment preferential policies as well as those of Binh Duong in particular.



The delegates also had a working session with Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in India on trade and investment relations between the two countries, especially opportunities to promote cooperation between Binh Duong and Indian localities and businesses.



On the morning of September 25, the Vietnamese delegation laid flowers at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument in New Delhi./.