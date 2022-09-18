The Binh Duong delegation visits Mártires de Tarará Primary School and Ben Tre village in Artemisa province, Cuba. (Photo: VNA)

Havana (VNA) – A delegation from the southern province of Binh Duong, led by Nguyen Hoang Thao, permanent deputy secretary of the provincial Party Committee, paid a working visit to Cuba from September 12 to 17.



The delegation visited the province of Artemisa where it met local authorities and learned about the potential of this locality. On this occasion, the official proposed that Binh Duong and Artemisa establish friendly relations.



The delegates also visited the Mariel Special Development Zone and met some Cuban companies.



They had a meeting with Ángel Arzuaga, deputy head of the Department of International Relations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, during which the two sides talked about the possibilities of expanding cooperation and mutual assistance.



Within the framework of the visit, the Vietnamese delegation also offered flowers to President Ho Chi Minh at the park named after him in Havana; had working sessions with the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and leaders of Hermanos Ameijeiras Hospital and La Pradera International Health Care Center as well as sought investment opportunities with Labiofam Biotechnology Group - Cuba's leading scientific and economic unit.



On this occasion, Binh Duong province handed over cash donations worth 45,000 USD to the Department of International Relations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Artemisa province, some schools, hospitals and units in Cuba./.