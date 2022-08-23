Binh Duong strengthens ties with Laos’ Champasak province
Secretary of the Party Committee of southern Binh Duong province Nguyen Van Loi held a working session with Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of the southwestern Lao province of Champasak Vilayvong Bouddakham, on August 23.
The two sides reviewed the cooperation between the two provinces in the 2016-2021 period and outlined orientations for their partnership in 2022-2026.
They inked an agreement on the major content for their joint work in the upcoming five years, including the exchange of delegations for study and experience, and Champasak’s support in surveying and planning rubber plantations for an investment project by the Dao Tieng-Viet Lao rubber JSC in the Lao province.
The two sides pledged to facilitate the cooperation between Binh Duong-based Thu Dau Mot University and Champasak University in research and training, and grant scholarships for students of each other.
The Champasak leader hailed the effective cooperation between the two provinces, and presented certificates of merit to the Office of Binh Duong Party Committee, Office of Binh Duong People’s Committee and Department of External Affairs of Binh Duong for their contribution to the friendship between Champasak and Binh Duong./.