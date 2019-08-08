– The southern province of Binh Duong on August 7 held a meeting with trade associations, local businesses and domestic investors to listen to their voice and remove obstacles facing them.Addressing the event, Nguyen Thanh Truc, Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment, said that as of the second quarter of 2019, Binh Duong had attracted 31.15 trillion VND (1.33 billion USD) of investment from 3,172 new firms and 464 operating ones.So far, the southern major industrial hub has hosted 39,541 domestic businesses with a combined registered capital of 332.13 trillion VND.The majority of important indexes increased over the same period last year. The province expects to complete all the 31 goals for this year, some fields are likely to surpass the goal for the 2016-2020 period, said Truc.He said that from now to the end of the year, Binh Duong will continue improving its investment and business environment, designing policies to support enterprises to deal with difficulties facing them, and attracting new projects.At the conference, domestic investors and trade associations in the province discussed a number of issues, including the impact from the US-China trade tension, the overload of the local infrastructure system, the traffic connections between Binh Duong and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as warehouse and goods transportation costs.They proposed that the province soon form a centre for consultation with and support to enterprises, thus supplying firms with updated information, and reducing time and cost for consultations.Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Thanh Liem affirmed that local leaders will work hard to remove obstacles facing businesses. He recognised contributions by the firms to the locality over the years, stressing the province’s standpoint of considering businesses’ development as its own.-VNA