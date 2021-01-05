Binh Phuoc exhibition promotes southeast region’s culture, tourism, food
An exhibition to promote the culture, tourism, and specialties of southeast localities is taking place in Phuoc Long town in the southeastern province of Binh Phuoc from January 3 to 6.
Binh Phuoc exhibition promotes the southeast region’s culture, tourism, food (Photo: Baobinhphuoc)
The exhibition is being hosted by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
According to Deputy Director of the department Nguyen Khac Vinh, the exhibition is the highlight of a series of events to celebrate the 46th anniversary of the liberation of Phuoc Long (January 6, 1975-2021) and the 24th year of the re-establishment of Binh Phuoc province (January 1, 1997-2021).
The exhibition features 20 booths from southeastern localities introducing the culture, tourist destinations, and typical dishes of the region.
It offers a chance for Binh Phuoc province in general and Phuoc Long town in particular to promote their potential for tourism development.
The holding of the exhibition is part of a plan to implement the tourism cooperation agreement of southeastern localities in the 2020-2025 period. The plan, signed last year, aims to stimulate tourism demand and strengthen cooperation between regional localities for sustainable tourism development./.