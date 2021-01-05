Binh Phuoc exhibition promotes southeast region’s culture, tourism, food hinh anh 1Binh Phuoc exhibition promotes the southeast region’s culture, tourism, food (Photo: Baobinhphuoc)

Binh Phuoc (VNA) - An exhibition to promote the culture, tourism, and specialties of southeastern localities is taking place in Phuoc Long town in the southeastern province of Binh Phuoc from January 3 to 6.

The exhibition is being hosted by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

According to Deputy Director of the department Nguyen Khac Vinh, the exhibition is the highlight of a series of events to celebrate the 46th anniversary of the liberation of Phuoc Long (January 6, 1975-2021) and the 24th year of the re-establishment of Binh Phuoc province (January 1, 1997-2021).

The exhibition features 20 booths from southeastern localities introducing the culture, tourist destinations, and typical dishes of the region.

It offers a chance for Binh Phuoc province in general and Phuoc Long town in particular to promote their potential for tourism development.

The holding of the exhibition is part of a plan to implement the tourism cooperation agreement of southeastern localities in the 2020-2025 period. The plan, signed last year,  aims to stimulate tourism demand and strengthen cooperation between regional localities for sustainable tourism development./.


VNA