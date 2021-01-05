Culture - Sports Vietnamese athletes ready to excel at SEA Games 31 Vietnamese athletes are training hard to do their best at the 31st Southeast Asia Games (SEA Games 31), to be held from November 21 to December 2 in Hanoi and ten nearby localities.

Seven more relics recognised as special national ones Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the recognition of seven special national relics, including the architectural relic of Ha Hiep communal house in Hanoi capital city's Phuc Tho district.

Two sculptures in Da Nang named as national treasures Two exhibits kept at the Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture in the central city of Da Nang have been recognised as national treasures.