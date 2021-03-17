Binh Phuoc focuses on helping 1,000 ethnic minority households escape from poverty
The southern province of Binh Phuoc plans to mobilise resources to implement a plan to help 1,000 ethnic minority households get rid of poverty in 2021.
The plan, which has been approved by the provincial People’s Committee, covers three border districts of Bu Gia Map, Loc Ninh and Bu Dop, and Dong Phu, Hon Quang, Phu Rieng, Bu Dang districts and Binh Long township.
Currently, Binh Phuoc is calling for the engagement of the community, socio-political and mass organisations in the scheme.
Along with the implementation of policies in the national target programme on poverty reduction, this year, the province will provide land to 30 households, while giving housing support to 570 households and helping 443 others in building hygiene toilets.
At the same time, 332 households will be supported to access information, while 49 others will approach capital from the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies, and 830 households will receive support to increase their incomes.
The total cost for the scheme is estimated at over 89.3 billion VND (3.85 million USD).
According to the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the programme to reduce 1,000 poor households from ethnic minority groups in 2020 surpassed its targets by helping 1,250 households to get rid of poverty.
If this year Binh Phuoc manage to reduce the ratio of poor households by 1 percent, the rate will be reduced to 1.56 percent. With this result, in the 2020-2025 period, Binh Phuoc is likely to surpass its targets in the field./.