Society Jail term of 7-8 years proposed for former leader of HCM City A prison sentence of 7 – 8 years has been proposed for Nguyen Huu Tin, former Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, for his wrongdoings in the management and use of state assets.

Society Korean group grants scholarships to poor students in Lam Dong The Republic of Korea's CJ Group on December 27 granted scholarships to 100 underprivileged students who achieved good results in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Society People’s procuracy sector applauded for anti-corruption efforts Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, has lauded contributions of the people’s procuracy sector in the fight against corruption.

Society National Book Awards 2019 honour scientific works Outstanding books and collections of Vietnam were honoured at a ceremony held last night at Vietnam's national radio station Voice of Vietnam.