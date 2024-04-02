Mui Ne in Phan Thiet, Binh Thuan (Photo: VNA)

Binh Thuan (VNA) – The south central province of Binh Thuan has set a target of welcoming over 9.5 million visitors, including 320,000 foreign arrivals, with a total tourism revenue of 25 trillion VND (1 billion USD).



The Binh Thuan Tourism Association and the People's Committee of Phan Thiet city have registered to turn Phan Thiet into an ASEAN Clean Tourist City in order to strive to promote the locality’s tourism brand with high-quality tourism services in the region.



According to Chairman of the Binh Thuan Tourism Association Nguyen Van Khoa, in the coming time, the association and businesses will strengthen links and cooperation in promoting destinations and typical products, build products linking inter-region, connect destinations, create unique tourism product chains for tourists to experience, promote cooperation with other provinces such as Lam Dong, Ninh Thuan to develop long-day tours.



In the first quarter of 2024, Binh Thuan welcomed more than 2.2 million arrivals, including 121,000 foreigners, up 78% from the same period last year. Tourism revenue is estimated at 5.7 trillion VND, up 6%.



According to leading world digital travel brand, Booking.com, Mui Ne was on the list of 10 destinations in Vietnam that were most searched by Asia-Pacific tourists in the first three months of 2024.



Binh Thuan tourism is preparing for the upcoming tourism season, including April 30 and May 1, Hung Kings’ death anniversary and summer peak. Local tourism businesses, accommodation establishments and tourist service providers have carried out solutions to ensure facilities and human resources to ready serve tourists.



Khoa said the association has coordinated with the centre for support to small- and medium-sized enterprises, and organised training courses, with focus on digital technology, digital transformation in the field of tourism activities to adapt to business activities in the new normal conditions. The association will sign cooperation agreements with Phan Thiet University and Binh Thuan College on tourism human resources training and development programmes, he added./.