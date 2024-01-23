In Vietnam, swift farming for nests for commercial purposes is a new industry, which started in 2004 in southern provinces and has since developed rapidly over the last decade.

Currently, 42 out of 63 provinces engage in bird's nest farming with over 22,000 bird's nest houses.

Vietnam's annual bird's nest output is about 150 tonnes worth over 600 million USD.

To facilitate businesses’ bird's nest exports, the Department of Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued detailed guidelines on the registration process for exporting bird's nests from Vietnam to China.

Businesses are advised to register with the Department of Animal Health for licensing before engaging in exports.

Seven Vietnamese businesses have been allowed to export bird's nest products to China so far.

Recently, first batch of bird's nests has been exported to China by air./.

VNA