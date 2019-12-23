Blasts injure 22 people in southern Philippines
At least 22 people were wounded in a series of explosions that rocked southern areas of the Philippines on December 22.
The blasts occurred in Cotabato city in Maguindanao and the nearby town of Libungan in Cotabato province. (Image from Google Maps)
The first blast occurred in Cotabato city when a military truck was hit by grenades, injuring 12 people, including eight soldiers.
Six civilians were also seriously wounded when a homemade bomb went off in the neighboring Libungan town in Cotabato province only minutes after the Cotabato city attack.
Another blast occurred in Maguindanao town on the same day.
Philippine officials said the attacks have been linked to the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS).
The blasts occurred at a time when Philippine military officers have proposed lifting martial law imposed in the southern region since 2017 due to the improved security situation in the country./.