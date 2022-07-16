Competition for blockchain talent is becoming fiercer. (Photo: tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — A lack of human resources in the booming blockchain industry is one of the biggest problems in developing blockchain projects in the country.

A challenge from the rapid development of blockchain is that although there are many programmers in Vietnam, the number of engineers who have an understanding of the technology and can apply it remains modest, said Trinh Ngoc Duc, director of the company which developed the Fight of the Ages game.

Duc said that the shortage made recruitment difficult. Meanwhile, Vietnam had not had many training programmes to meet the needs of the blockchain industry.

“The scarcity of experienced blockchain programmers affects the product development process and leaves many potential projects unimplemented,” he said.

The shortage of blockchain human resources became a big problem, with Vietnam among the global blockchain leaders, and the application of blockchain spreading to several industries such as finance, education, health care, logistics and agriculture.

Technology director of FPT Group Vu Anh Tu said that blockchain had been applied in more than 50 sectors.

Nguyen Ngoc Dung, President of the Vietnam E-Commerce Association, said there were about 600 GameFi (play-to-earn blockchain games) projects.

The existing human resource only met 15-20% of the recruitment demand, said Kevin Tung Nguyen, CEO of JobHopin.

He said that three employees of his company quit jobs recently because they were paid three times more by rival companies. This demonstrated how the market was thirsty for blockchain programmers.



The competition for talents is becoming fiercer, he added.

According to Nguyen Thi Ngoc Dung from the National Innovation Centre , human resources was a problem for many Vietnamese blockchain companies.

She pointed out that many blockchain companies faced difficulties due to the shortage of human resources and the competition for talents among companies in the same industry.

The blockchain industry was growing fast, but there was a severe lack of resources for the industry, she stressed./.