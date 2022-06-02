Book on Vietnam in 19th history debuts
The 10-volume reprinted “Dai Nam thuc luc” (Chronicle of Dai Nam – an old name of Vietnam) that provides a panorama of Vietnam’s economy in the 19th century debuted on June 2.
The book, issued by the History Institute under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS), was first published in Vietnamese six decades ago and first reprinted in 2001.
Associate Prof. Dr. Do Bang, Vice President of the Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA), said the book features the construction of the former royal capital of Hue (now in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue) and citadels in localities, as well as the development of the domestic shipbuilding industry.
In 1803, King Gia Long (1762-1820) ordered reestablishing the Hoang Sa (Paracel) fishing boat fleet and sent naval forces to establish the country's sovereignty over Hoang Sa, according to the book.
King Minh Mang then dispatched representatives of various central office to the archipelago to exercise Vietnam’s sea and island sovereignty./.