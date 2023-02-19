Travel Infographic Vietnam wins at ASEAN tourism awards Many Vietnam destinations and establishments were nominated and won in different categories at the ASEAN Tourism Awards, held as part of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2023, which wrapped up in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 5.

Travel Infographic Foreign visitors to Vietnam surge 44.2 times Vietnam welcomed 872,000 foreign visitors in January, up 44.2 times against the same time last year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Destinations Infographic Son Doong among most incredible caves worldwide The Travel, a leading tourism website in Canada, has listed Son Doong of Vietnam among the top 10 most incredible caves globally.

Travel Infographic Vietnam listed among top places to visit in the New Year Vietnam has been named one of the top 20 places to visit at the beginning of the new year by UK travel magazine Wanderlust for its beautiful natural sights, festive atmosphere, and favorable weather.