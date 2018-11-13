Improved infrastructure and simplified administrative procedures have helped border gate economic zones in the northern provinces of Quang Ninh and Lang Son become the spotlights in attracting a large amount of goods through their border gates.

Mong Cai border gate is among a few that have applied special development mechanisms in Vietnam since 1996. To date, preferential treatment has been used to build an urban area with comprehensive infrastructure for development.

Trade between Vietnam and China at the border gate amounts to 5-7 billion USD every year on average. About 2.4 million people also enter the country via the gate annually.

The Dong Dang – Lang Son border gate economic zone houses a diversified trade system with 12 border gates, including two international ones. Over the years, the zone has played an important role in boosting economic development in Lang Son province.

In 2017 alone, the economic zone provided investment certificates to eight projects with registered capital in excess of 150 million USD.

The success stories of the Mong Cai and Dong Dang border gate economic zones are good examples for other ones in the country to follow.-VNA