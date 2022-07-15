Brigade 167 under Naval Region 2 protecting national sovereignty
Formed in July 2013, the Artillery-Missile Ship Brigade 167 of the Vietnam People’s Navy has affirmed its position as a main force of Naval Region 2 in ensuring national sovereignty in the southern region of the country.
Vessels of Brigade 167 join a training exercise at sea. The brigade has a TT-400TP cannon ship and 12418 missile boats. (Photo: VNA)
The brigade conducts an examination at the wharf. (Photo: VNA)
Marines are skilled in the use of modern equipment. (Photo: VNA)
A training exercise at sea using live ammunition. (Photo: VNA)
A vessel from Brigade 167 patrols at sea. The brigade can operate independently or join with other forces to fulfil its task of protecting the country’s sea and island sovereignty. (Photo: VNA)