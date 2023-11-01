Business Mekong Delta rolls out red carpet for investment in agriculture Localities in the Mekong Delta region have been offering incentives and taking a range of solutions to lure more investment inflows into agriculture and rural development, in line with the region's potential and strength.

Business Vietjet reaches 95% annual revenue target ​ Steering towards green and sustainable development with an extensive international network, Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company has reported impressive performance during the first nine months of 2023.

Business Seminar seeks ways to increase local-level FTA implementation effectiveness Supporting localities in effectively exploiting benefits brought about by free trade agreements (FTAs) was the focus of a seminar held by the Cong Thuong magazine of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in Hanoi on October 31.

Business Government launches action plan on railway transport development The Government has issued Resolution No 178/NQ-CP on an action plan for implementing the Politburo’s Conclusion No 49-KL/TW on the development orientation of Vietnam's railway transport to 2030 with a vision towards 2045.