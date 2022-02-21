Society Art performance honours frontline forces in COVID-19 fight An art performance was staged on February 20 in honour of the medical workers who are frontline forces in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Tourism in Hanoi to reflect changing trends in 2022 To meet tourists’ demands and needs in 2022, many new breakthrough products will be on offer when borders reopen, according to the director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism Dang Huong Giang.

Society Drug trafficker arrested at Bo Y border gate in Kon Tum Customs officers and border guards at the Bo Y International Border Gate Customs Sub-Department in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on February 19 coordinated with local police to arrest a Lao suspect who was illegally transporting about 1kg of drug through the border.

Society Transport Ministry shows coordination in investigation of repatriation flight-related bribery case The Ministry of Transport announced that it had directed relevant agencies to provide information and documents related to the flights repatriating Vietnamese citizens from abroad to the Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security to serve the investigation into the “taking bribery” case at the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.