Buffalo becomes new tourism product
It goes without saying that creativity is necessary in any field, because not only is it effective it also inspires and nurtures interest in the work being done.
About 20 farming households in Hoi An are cooperating with tourism companies to provide buffalo riding tours. This is an attractive travel experience demonstrating the creativity and agility of people in Hoi An.
Without costly investment, Hoi An’s farmers can still be effectively involved in tourism, with their own buffalo and on their own fields, both increasing their income and contributing to promoting the image of a friendly Vietnam./.