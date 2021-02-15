Entitled Don Trau vang 2021 (or Welcome the Golden Buffalo), the exhibition presents pieces by G39 - a group of Hanoian artists who gather to honour traditional values as well as to bring art closer to public.

A variety of mediums such as dó (poonah) paper, watercolour, oil on canvas, acrylic on canvas, and ceramic, have been used by the artists to depict the image of the buffalo – the animal that also regarded as ‘Vietnam’s national animal’, which plays an important role in the culture of Vietnamese wet rice civilization for centuries.

The exhibition opens to public until January 29 at 29 Hang Bai Street, Hanoi./.

VNA