Illustrative photo (Photo: Reuters)

Hanoi (VNA) – The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Statement on Maintaining and Promoting Stability in the Maritime Sphere in Southeast Asia issued on December 30, 2023 shows the importance that the bloc attaches to the maritime sphere in the region, spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press briefing on January 11.

Asked about the significance of the statement, Hang said that it demonstrates the solidarity, unified voice, central role, and determination of ASEAN in safeguarding peace and stability and in building maritime spaces including the East Sea into a space of cooperation and development. The statement also reaffirms the regional bloc's stance and principle on trust building, self-restraint, and peaceful settlement of disputes on the basis of international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The spokesperson added that it also conveys the message of ASEAN wishing partners to support and contribute to the realisation of this vision.

As an active and responsible member of ASEAN, Vietnam is ready to work with ASEAN member states and other partners in this effort, Hang said./.