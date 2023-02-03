Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival 2023 to take place in March
The 8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival in 2023, themed "Buon Ma Thuot - Destination of coffee worldwide", will take place in Buon Ma Thuot city and several other localities of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on March 10 – 14, heard a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City on February 3.
Illustrative image (Photo: congthuong.vn)
According to H'Yim Kđoh, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee, the festival aims to promote the Buon Ma Thuot coffee brand and develop Vietnam’s specialty coffee, towards gradually turning Buon Ma Thuot into a global coffee centre.
This is one of the important activities to raise the value and affirm the position of Vietnamese coffee in the world market, as well as honour coffee growers, processors, and traders, she added.
With a scale larger than that of the previous editions, this year’s festival will feature 18 official activities and some response activities of localities.
There will be some new activities such as a video-making contest to popularise Buon Ma Thuot coffee, a musical performance, a festival of light, photo exhibitions, and a contest to make fine art products from coffee trees.
Each resident and business in Dak Lak will be a media ambassador and at the same time a direct beneficiary through promotional and communication activities at the festival, the official said./.
At the press conference (Photo: VNA)
