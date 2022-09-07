Eighth Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival to return next year
The eighth edition of the national Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival will be held in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak next year after two postponements in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19.
A music performance celebrates the 7th Buon Me Thuot Coffee Festival held in 2019. (Photo: VNA)Dak Lak (VNA) – The eighth edition of the national Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival will be held in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak next year after two postponements in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19.
The festival is scheduled to take place in the provincial capital city – Buon Ma Thuot – and several other districts between March 10 and 14, 2023 under the theme “Dak Lak – A destination of world coffee.”
It will feature a series of events, including a provincial investment promotion conference, a coffee trade fair, a seminar on the development of coffee industry, a business-matching seminar and photo exhibitions on Vietnam’s coffee culture and the worldwide history of coffee, among others.
Additionally, there will be music performances, a street carnival, competitions for coffee farmers and baristas, a video-making contest on Buon Ma Thuot coffee and one for handicrafts made from coffee trees.
The event aims to promote coffee produced in Buon Ma Thuot and honour coffee growers and businesses.
Buon Ma Thuot is home to some of the finest coffee in Vietnam. Coffee was first cultivated in Vietnam in 1857.
Dubbed as the coffee capital of Vietnam, Dak Lak has the largest farming area of around 210,000 hectares with annual output of more than 520,000 tonnes./.