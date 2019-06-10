The aftermath of the accident in Balagan village, San Mariano, Isabela (Source: the Bureau of Fire Protection-San Mariano)

– Philippine police on June 10 said an overloaded jeepney fell into a ravine in San Mariano, Isabela province, killing eight passengers on board and injuring 30 others.The bus was reportedly plunged into a ravine of some 10 to 12 feet high at around 6 p.m on June 9 (Philippine local time).Initial investigation showed that the vehicle, which has a maximum capacity of 15 people, had carried about 40 passengers. The diver was among people killed in the accident.-VNA