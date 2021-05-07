Business More than 1.1 billion USD spent on car imports in four months More than 1.1 billion USD was spent on importing 49,360 completely built-up (CBU) vehicles in the four months of 2021 in Vietnam, a surge of 55.2 percent in volume and 57.2 percent in value over the same period last year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) has reported.

Business India not impose anti-dumping tariffs on Vietnam’s synthetic fibre The Indian Finance Ministry has issued Decision No 354/154/2020-TRU on not imposing anti-dumping duties on several viscose spun yarn products originating or imported from China, Indonesia, and Vietnam, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority has reported.

Business Foreign investors maintain interest in Vietnam Despite a year-on-year slip in foreign direct investment (FDI) to Vietnam in the first four months of the year, foreign investors still signed major deals in the country and confirmed its ongoing investment appeal.

Business Vietnam has potential to boost exports to US Vietnam and the US have huge potential to boost cooperation in trade and supply chains after COVID-19 is brought under control, which opens up many opportunities for Vietnamese firms to increase exports to this major market.