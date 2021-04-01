Business Hong Kong firm invests in photovoltaic cell technology project in Quang Ninh Jinko Solar Technology Ltd of Hong Kong on March 31 was granted a licence for investing in a photovoltaic cell technology project worth 500 million USD in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.

Business Vinh Long working hard to attract investment The Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long is applying itself to attracting investment this year, especially in urban development, trade, high-quality agriculture, the processing industry, and tourism services.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on April 1 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,242 VND/USD on April 1, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Da Nang targets being int’l sea urban area According to Da Nang’s adjusted planning by 2030 and a vision to 2045, a number of large-scale projects are to be built in the central coastal city. These are expected to turn it into a coastal urban area that plays a role as a growth driver in the central region.