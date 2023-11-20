Business BOT investors must look to diversify funding: SBV Investors of transport BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) projects must look to diversify their financing as domestic commercial banks have not been willing to loosen the purse strings, said the State Bank of Vietnam.

Business Domestic market should be promoted to maintain economic growth: Expert Amid difficulties in the world market, greater attention should be paid to promoting the domestic market, one of the "healthy" pillars at present of the economy, to boost growth, according to Prof. Dr. Bui Quang Tuan, Director of the Vietnam Institute of Economics.

Business Hanoi to host Vietnam export promotion forum 2023 The Vietnam Export Promotion Forum 2023 with the theme of “green export promotion” will be held in Hanoi on November 24, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has announced.

Videos OCOP products promoting local cultural identity By implementing the “One commune, One product” (OCOP) initiative, the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has successfully designated specific areas for unique products and fostered the growth of rural industries.